Chongqing section of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway starts construction

Xinhua) 08:58, December 12, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows a bridge under construction at the Chongqing section of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing section of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway started construction on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows a tunnel under construction at the Chongqing section of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing section of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway started construction on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows a tunnel under construction at the Chongqing section of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing section of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway started construction on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows a tunnel under construction at the Chongqing section of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing section of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway started construction on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows a tunnel under construction at the Chongqing section of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The Chongqing section of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway started construction on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)