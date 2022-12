Xinjiang launches passenger train for ice and snow travel

Xinhua) 10:30, December 30, 2022

Passengers walk past the train Y965, a passenger train for ice and snow travel, at Urumqi station in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Xinjiang on Wednesday launched a passenger train for ice and snow travel, starting from Urumqi and ending in Fuyun County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The train with only two stops along the way leaves every evening and arrives the next morning.

A passenger takes a photo with the train Y965, a passenger train for ice and snow travel, at Urumqi station in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Passengers board the train Y965, a passenger train for ice and snow travel, at Urumqi station in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

A crew member waits for passengers outside the train Y965, a passenger train for ice and snow travel, at Urumqi station in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

The train Y965, a passenger train for ice and snow travel, is about to depart from Urumqi station in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Passengers walk past the train Y965, a passenger train for ice and snow travel, at Urumqi station in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

