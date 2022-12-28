Home>>
China eases restrictions on travel
(People's Daily App) 15:58, December 28, 2022
China will adjust COVID-19 control rules to make travel to the country easier. The country health commission said Chinese citizens would be gradually allowed to travel abroad for tourism. The new rules will come to effect on January 8.
Easier travel into and out of China is likely to benefit the many countries across the globe that rely on Chinese tourists. And the recent loosening of testing and isolation requirements for travel within China may also boost domestic tourism revenue.
(Produced by Chen Lidan and Xie Runjia)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New stage for control of COVID-19
- China to downgrade COVID-19 management to Class B
- China strengthens COVID-19 response for key groups, locations
- Care packages offered for people in need in Beijing
- Experts decode China's shift in COVID response policies
- China to resume passport, visa issuance from Jan. 8, 2023
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.