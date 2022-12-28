China eases restrictions on travel

(People's Daily App) 15:58, December 28, 2022

China will adjust COVID-19 control rules to make travel to the country easier. The country health commission said Chinese citizens would be gradually allowed to travel abroad for tourism. The new rules will come to effect on January 8.

Easier travel into and out of China is likely to benefit the many countries across the globe that rely on Chinese tourists. And the recent loosening of testing and isolation requirements for travel within China may also boost domestic tourism revenue.

