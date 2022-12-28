Care packages offered for people in need in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:30, December 28, 2022

A staff member puts a shared medical kit at the entrance of a residential community in Yangfangdian Subdistrict of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

In Yangfangdian Subdistrict, care packages including medicines and COVID-19 prevention materials have been offered for senior residents living alone and those with disabilities. Shared medical kits have also been provided for residents in case of emergency.

A community worker (R) talks with a resident in a community in Yangfangdian Subdistrict of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A community worker (L) tells a resident the contents of a care package in a community in Yangfangdian Subdistrict of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Community workers prepare care packages in a residential community in Yangfangdian Subdistrict of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Community workers deliver care packages to senior residents in a community in Yangfangdian Subdistrict of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A community worker (R) hands a care package to a resident in a community in Yangfangdian Subdistrict of Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

