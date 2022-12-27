China lifts COVID restrictions to int'l arrivals
BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will cancel nucleic acid tests for international arrivals starting from Jan. 8, a statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website said on Tuesday.
Inbound travelers to China are advised to take a PCR test within 48 hours before their departure. People with a positive test result are advised to postpone their travels until they test negative, it said.
There is no need for travelers to apply for a health code from Chinese diplomatic and consular missions. According to the statement, they will declare their health status on the customs card.
Those with an abnormal health status declaration or fever symptoms will receive an antigen test at customs. They will be advised to self-isolate at home until recovery or be treated in hospital, depending on their health conditions, it said.
