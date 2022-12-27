Business areas in Beijing bustle again
Children skate at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
In recent days, business areas in Beijing have resumed bustle in the face of the COVID-19, as effective measures are taken to resume working of enterprises and promote consumption.
Customers have meal at a restaurant of a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People skate at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A singer performs at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A cook serves roast duck for customers at a restaurant of a shopping mall in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People select food at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People enjoy leisure time at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
People enjoy leisure time at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A waitress sets the table at a restaurant of a shopping mall in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A citizen buys film tickets at a cinema of a shopping mall in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People enjoy leisure time at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
People enjoy leisure time at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.