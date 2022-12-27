We Are China

Business areas in Beijing bustle again

Xinhua) 08:19, December 27, 2022

Children skate at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

In recent days, business areas in Beijing have resumed bustle in the face of the COVID-19, as effective measures are taken to resume working of enterprises and promote consumption.

Customers have meal at a restaurant of a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People skate at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A singer performs at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A cook serves roast duck for customers at a restaurant of a shopping mall in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People select food at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People enjoy leisure time at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People enjoy leisure time at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A waitress sets the table at a restaurant of a shopping mall in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A citizen buys film tickets at a cinema of a shopping mall in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People enjoy leisure time at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People enjoy leisure time at a business center in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

