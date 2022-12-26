Hospitals in Beijing set up makeshift fever clinics to provide medical services

Xinhua) 10:57, December 26, 2022

A medical worker dispenses medicine in a makeshift fever clinic of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital in Chaoyang Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

In order to facilitate fever patients to seek medical treatment and ensure residents' medical needs, some hospitals in Beijing set up makeshift fever clinics in gymnasiums to provide services such as diagnosis, prescription issuing and medicine dispensing for citizens.

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2022 shows a makeshift fever clinic in Guang'an Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A medical worker gives medical advice to a citizen in a makeshift fever clinic of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital in Chaoyang Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2022 shows a makeshift fever clinic of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital in Chaoyang Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A medical worker passes medicine to a citizen in a makeshift fever clinic in Guang'an Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2022 shows a makeshift fever clinic of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital in Chaoyang Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2022 shows a makeshift fever clinic in Guang'an Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People line up to seek medical advice in a makeshift fever clinic in Guang'an Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2022 shows a citizen (C) waiting in a makeshift fever clinic of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital in Chaoyang Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A medical worker passes medicine to a citizen in a makeshift fever clinic in Guang'an Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2022 shows a makeshift fever clinic of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital in Chaoyang Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A medical worker makes prescription for a citizen in a makeshift fever clinic in Guang'an Gymnasium in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

