China's Jiusan Society convenes plenary session of central committee
(Xinhua) 08:49, December 19, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The sixth plenary session of the 14th Central Committee of Jiusan Society was held on Sunday in Beijing, both online and offline.
On top of the agenda was the study and implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the deliberation of the report on the work of the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of Jiusan Society in 2022.
Wu Weihua, chairman of the Central Committee of Jiusan Society, attended the session and delivered the work report.
The session carried an important mission to make thorough preparations for the successful convening of the 12th national congress of Jiusan Society, Wu said.
