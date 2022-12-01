Beijing optimizes nucleic acid testing rules

Xinhua) 08:40, December 01, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- From Wednesday, Beijing residents who do not engage in social activities are no longer required to participate in community nucleic acid screenings if they do not need to leave their homes, according to local authorities.

This includes groups such as homebound seniors, children and people working or studying from home, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Chinese capital has been optimizing its COVID-19 control measures to minimize their impact on people's livelihoods. It has ordered closed management measures to be lifted in a timely manner for eligible residential complexes, and it has allowed virus-hit supermarkets to reopen after being closed for one day.

The city government has also banned the barricading of building gates and residential-complex entries in high-risk areas, ordering passages to remain clear for medical transportation, emergency escape and rescue requirements.

Beijing reported 1,282 local confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,240 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.

