Chinese mainland reports 3,561 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:02, November 29, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 3,561 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Altogether 34,860 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 2,786 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,233.
