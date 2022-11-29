COVID-19 devastation highlights world's lack of public health preparedness: Fauci

Xinhua) 09:16, November 29, 2022

Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing of Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee titled "The Path Forward: A Federal Perspective on the COVID-19 Response" in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 20, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Xinhua)

Although COVID-19 was "the loudest wake-up call in more than a century to our vulnerability to outbreaks of emerging infectious diseases," Anthony S. Fauci noted, one success of the response was the rapid development, testing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Although COVID-19 was "the loudest wake-up call in more than a century to our vulnerability to outbreaks of emerging infectious diseases," Fauci noted, one success of the response was the rapid development, testing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The emergence of new infections and the reemergence of old ones are largely the result of human interactions with and encroachment on nature, Fauci wrote in the perspective published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

As human societies expand in a progressively interconnected world and the human-animal interface is perturbed, opportunities are created, often aided by climate changes, for unstable infectious agents to emerge, jump species, and in some cases adapt to spread among humans, he wrote.

Fauci stressed the importance of improving capabilities to respond to established infectious diseases like malaria and tuberculosis while also responding to emerging threats.

Fauci will step down from his positions as director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), chief of NIAID's Laboratory of Immunoregulation and chief medical advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden in December 2022.

