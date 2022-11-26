China strives to ensure smooth logistics amid COVID-19 flare-ups

Xinhua) 11:10, November 26, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has stepped up measures to improve logistics and ensure an unimpeded flow of goods as part of efforts to optimize the COVID-19 response.

The Ministry of Transport recently rolled out 15 measures to improve epidemic control for the transport industry, focusing on personnel management in high-risk positions, nucleic acid testing after arrival, the rectification of excessive restrictions and smooth logistics.

The national transport network has remained smooth, providing strong support for stable industrial and supply chains and economic development, ministry spokesperson Shu Chi told a press conference on Friday.

Regarding trucks in some regions being subjected to excessively strict COVID-19 control, Shu said the authorities have taken action to address the problem in a timely manner.

It is strictly prohibited to restrict the passage of trucks while awaiting test results of drivers or on the basis of the place of vehicle registration and drivers' household registration. Official 24-hour hotlines have been opened for quick response, and those involved in repeated violations will be named and shamed.

The precise and targeted control measures for the transport networks will continue in the future, the spokesperson noted.

In terms of ensuring the smooth transportation of key materials, Shu said the focus will be put on food and vegetables, energy and medical materials, raw materials for major industrial and supply chains, and exported products.

The spokesperson added that the ministry will plan ahead for next year's Spring Festival travel rush to ensure healthy, safe, convenient and comfortable journeys.

