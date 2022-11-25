Chinese vice premier stresses containing COVID-19 outbreak as quickly as possible

Xinhua) 08:32, November 25, 2022

CHONGQING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has asked local authorities of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to try their best to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and return people's life and work to normal as quickly as possible.

Sun made the remarks in an inspection to Chongqing. She arrived in the municipality to guide local COVID-19 prevention and control work on Monday.

Sun stressed more effective transfer of patients and on-site epidemiological investigation, more resources and manpower to regions that reported serious outbreaks, and stricter health monitoring on key localities, such as nursing homes, colleges and prisons, as well as risky groups such as people working at mail and logistics services.

Sun also urged efforts to ensure people's basic life and medical needs are met.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)