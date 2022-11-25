Chinese vice premier stresses containing COVID-19 outbreak as quickly as possible
CHONGQING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has asked local authorities of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to try their best to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and return people's life and work to normal as quickly as possible.
Sun made the remarks in an inspection to Chongqing. She arrived in the municipality to guide local COVID-19 prevention and control work on Monday.
Sun stressed more effective transfer of patients and on-site epidemiological investigation, more resources and manpower to regions that reported serious outbreaks, and stricter health monitoring on key localities, such as nursing homes, colleges and prisons, as well as risky groups such as people working at mail and logistics services.
Sun also urged efforts to ensure people's basic life and medical needs are met.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 2,641 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Severe case treatment vital in combatting COVID-19: Chinese health official
- China stresses scientific, precise COVID-19 response: health official
- Chinese vice premier stresses immediate measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak
- Chinese mainland reports 2,277 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 2,204 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.