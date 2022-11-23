Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 2,641 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:29, November 23, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 2,641 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
Altogether 26,242 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 1,385 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Tuesday, said the commission in its daily report.
Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,231.
