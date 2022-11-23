China stresses scientific, precise COVID-19 response: health official

November 23, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese health official on Tuesday warned against any slackening in epidemic prevention and control and stressed science-based and precise COVID-19 response.

Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said China faces a grave and complex COVID-19 situation with a wider spread and more transmission chains of the virus.

In response, health authorities have sent task forces to guide local governments in fully implementing the recently released 20 measures for optimizing China's COVID-19 response, according to Hu Xiang, an official from the national administration of disease prevention and control.

Hu called for more resolute and decisive measures to bring the recent spread of the COVID-19 resurgences under control as soon as possible.

