Chinese mainland reports 2,055 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:41, November 19, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 2,055 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 22,208 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 905 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 258,995 on the mainland.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)