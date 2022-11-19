Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 2,055 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 15:41, November 19, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 2,055 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
Altogether 22,208 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 905 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 258,995 on the mainland.
Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
