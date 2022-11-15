Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 1,621 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:28, November 15, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 1,621 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Altogether 16,151 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 574 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 255,721 on the mainland.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's optimized COVID-19 response measures based on practical experience, data: health official
- Chinese mainland reports 1,452 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- China releases measures to optimize COVID-19 response
- Chinese mainland reports 1,150 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Standing Committee of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee discusses optimizing COVID-19 response
- Chinese authorities further optimize anti-COVID response
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.