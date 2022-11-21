Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 2,277 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:54, November 21, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 2,277 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.
Altogether 24,547 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 982 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery had reached 261,123 on the mainland.
Sunday saw two new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,229.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 2,204 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 2,055 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Targeted approach key to containing pandemic
- China pledges to implement optimized COVID-19 response measures
- New COVID-19 rules trigger rapid response
- Chinese mainland reports 1,621 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.