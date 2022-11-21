Chinese mainland reports 2,277 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:54, November 21, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 2,277 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Altogether 24,547 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 982 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery had reached 261,123 on the mainland.

Sunday saw two new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,229.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)