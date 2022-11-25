Chinese mainland reports 3,041 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:09, November 25, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 3,041 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 29,654 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 1,752 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,232.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)