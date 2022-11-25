Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 3,041 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:09, November 25, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 3,041 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Altogether 29,654 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 1,752 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.
Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,232.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier stresses containing COVID-19 outbreak as quickly as possible
- Chinese mainland reports 2,641 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Severe case treatment vital in combatting COVID-19: Chinese health official
- China stresses scientific, precise COVID-19 response: health official
- Chinese vice premier stresses immediate measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.