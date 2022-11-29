China strives to ensure livelihoods while fighting COVID-19 resurgences

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- To curb the latest COVID-19 resurgences across the country, Chinese authorities are implementing the newly-released 20 measures in a more targeted and scientific manner to ensure people's livelihoods.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 3,748 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36,304 local asymptomatic cases, according to the National Health Commission.

MEDICAL TREATMENT

In a local hospital in Beijing, where 3,868 new local infections including asymptomatic carriers were reported on Sunday, separate wards and professional medical teams have been set up to provide medical treatment and intensive care for the high-risk groups. The Beijing Ditan Hospital also increased the number of medical staff in cardiology, endocrinology, and other disciplines for their diagnosis and treatment.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 21, 2022 shows a makeshift hospital in Huangpu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua)

To enhance the medical treatment capacity, south China's Guangdong Province has quickly mobilized medical resources across the province. More than 8,000 medical staff from over 10 cities are supporting the provincial capital of Guangzhou, which registered 8,295 infections on Sunday.

The capability of nucleic acid testing has further improved, with the daily testing capacity reaching 60 million.

The construction of makeshift hospitals and quarantine places is speeding up. Zhang Yi, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, said 19 makeshift hospitals have opened in Guangzhou, and 28 hospitals have been designated to take over those makeshift hospitals to provide medical services.

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, which reported 9,685 infections on Sunday, is transforming stadiums, markets, and other facilities to maximize the admission capacity.

GRASSROOTS EFFORTS

The grassroots organizations, such as neighborhood communities, have been on the frontline of epidemic prevention and control.

In Chongqing, more than 600,000 people, including Party members and cadres, residents and couriers, have participated in volunteer activities to cope with the latest epidemic resurgence.

A customer selects vegetables at a supermarket in southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Jinxing Community in Shapingba District has organized over 200 volunteers to set up WeChat groups for epidemic prevention and mutual assistance for residents in 17 buildings. Volunteers play a significant role in maintaining the order of nucleic acid detection and the daily necessities purchases and distribution for the community.

Communities in the central urban area of Chongqing have established lists to provide precise services for special groups such as pregnant women, infants, and the disabled.

In the Huagang Community of Guangzhou, the home building of resident Li Zhuo was classified as high-risk. He quickly helped set up a volunteer team to help community staff with the daily services.

"Though it's hard work, it's well worth it as we are protecting the safety of residents in our community," Li said. "We cannot do great things, but we can do small things with great love."

GUARANTEEING LIVELIHOODS

The Ministry of Commerce has pledged more efforts to ensure the supply of daily necessities, especially for residents in areas hard hit by the COVID-19 resurgence. More efforts will be made to ensure adequate distribution capacity in closed-off management areas, with priorities given to the elderly, children, pregnant women, patients, and persons with disabilities.

Workers carry vegetables at a logistics company in southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Local governments are optimizing measures to safeguard residents' livelihoods amid the fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

Beijing has pledged to expedite the reopening of shopping malls and supermarkets affected by COVID-19, and e-commerce platforms are stocking up more supplies and recruiting more delivery workers to cater to the demands of the residents. Dingdong, a fresh vegetable e-commerce platform, is also working with third-party delivery services.

In Chongqing, authorities organized retail companies to set up temporary stands outside the residential complexes that were under closed-off management. The local government has also asked e-commerce platforms and big supermarkets to increase stockpiles to meet surging online orders.

The commerce ministry said it will continue to monitor the prices of necessities, arrange the release of pork reserves, and improve cross-regional coordination to ensure ample supplies.

