Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 3,748 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:25, November 28, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 3,748 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.
Altogether 36,304 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 2,103 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.
Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,233.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Precision urged as cities roll out optimized COVID response
- Vice premier stresses gathering positive momentum in fighting COVID-19 in Chongqing
- China ramps up livelihood, economic support amid COVID-19 control
- China strives to ensure smooth logistics amid COVID-19 flare-ups
- Chinese mainland reports 3,405 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Commentary: Fine-tuning COVID response measures accentuates China's people-centered philosophy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.