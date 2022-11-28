Home>>
Vice premier stresses gathering positive momentum in fighting COVID-19 in Chongqing
CHONGQING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan underlined efforts to consolidate and expand the achievements in containing COVID-19 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
Sun made the remarks during an inspection tour of Chongqing from Nov. 21 to 27. She visited the municipality to guide local COVID-19 prevention and control work.
Initial progress has been made in curbing the rapid spread of the virus in Chongqing, Sun said.
The vice premier asked local authorities to spare no effort to treat children, the elderly and those with underlying diseases.
It is imperative to respond to and address the needs of the people in a timely manner, Sun said.
