Beijing resumes group tours, flights, and hotel services
BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism said Tuesday that group tours in and out of Beijing and flight and hotel businesses of travel agencies and online companies have resumed.
The bureau ordered measures related to COVID-19. Body temperatures of tourists, tour guides and drivers must be checked before the trip. Tour guides must be vaccinated and have their health code checked before work.
Those with abnormal temperatures are not allowed to join the trip, and tourists should wear masks at all times while riding in a tour coach or other means of transportation.
Law enforcement departments of cultural markets and cultural and tourism departments at municipal and district levels should step up supervision and punishment of illegal business activities, the bureau said.
