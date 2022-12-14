Chinese vice premier stresses need to ensure smooth transition of COVID-19 response phases

Xinhua) 10:03, December 14, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan inspects the Capital Institute of Pediatrics in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2022. Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Tuesday stressed the importance of meticulously implementing various measures to optimize COVID-19 prevention and control, and ensuring the smooth transition of the country's COVID-19 response phases. Sun made the remarks during an inspection of epidemic control work in Beijing. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Tuesday stressed the importance of meticulously implementing various measures to optimize COVID-19 prevention and control, and ensuring the smooth transition of the country's COVID-19 response phases.

Sun made the remarks during an inspection of epidemic control work in Beijing. She said the priority of work should be shifted from preventing infections to medical treatment, with the objectives of ensuring people's health and preventing severe cases.

Sun said the principle of putting people and their interests first must be upheld.

She also stressed the need to effectively coordinate the COVID-19 response with economic and social development.

Sun made the inspection when new infections in Beijing grew rapidly. But the vast majority of cases are asymptomatic and mild cases. There are 50 severe and critical cases in hospitals, most of whom have underlying health conditions.

The vice premier said the pressing task at the moment is supporting the city in ensuring its residents' access to medical services and medication.

She said in addition to Beijing's current 303 fever clinics, more such clinics should be set up in temporary hospitals, and the number of medical personnel should be increased at all fever clinics.

She called for better protection of the elderly, children, patients with underlying diseases, pregnant women, hemodialysis patients and other vulnerable groups.

Medical institutions must treat patients no matter whether they are COVID-19 patients or not, Sun said.

She said the manufacturing and supply of medicines and test kits are being ramped up. In general, they can meet the demand, she added.

"With the advantage of the system to mobilize resources nationwide, we can definitely tide over this COVID-19 peak," she said.

