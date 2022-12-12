Home>>
China to end use of digital travel code starting Tuesday
(Xinhua) 13:11, December 12, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China announced on Monday that a digital tool to track cross-city travel will go out of service starting Tuesday.
The telecommunication-based digital tool -- also known as the digital travel code -- will end its service on all channels following the requirements of the central authorities.
The digital travel code was put into use in 2020 as part of the country's COVID-19 prevention and control measures. It has enabled the tracking of individuals' cross-city travels to help local governments take targeted steps to guard against potential contagion risks.
