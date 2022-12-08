China further optimizes COVID-19 prevention and control policies

(People's Daily App) 16:31, December 08, 2022

China on Wednesday announced that negative PCR tests are no longer needed for travellers seeking to make cross-regional trips within the country, as part of the 10 newly released measures on epidemic prevention and control.

The country's State Council joint prevention and control mechanism made public the policy package to ensure a scientific and targeted response is put in place.

Other measures included allowing patients with mild or no symptoms to undergo home quarantine, scaling down the scope of nucleic acid testing and reducing testing frequency.

Authorities also stressed doing away with simplistic and excessive epidemic prevention and control measures and one-size-fits-all approaches.

(Video edited by Ye Dangqiang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)