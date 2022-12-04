Chinese mainland reports 4,168 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:58, December 04, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 4,168 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Altogether 27,433 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 3,341 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.

Saturday saw two new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)