Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 4,168 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:58, December 04, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 4,168 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
Altogether 27,433 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 3,341 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.
Saturday saw two new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 3,927 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- More precise, targeted measures adopted across China to contain COVID-19 spread
- Chinese mainland reports 353 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 159 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 158 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- China's COVID response measures most cost-effective: spokesperson
- Chinese mainland reports 322 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 223 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 173 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.