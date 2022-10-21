Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 158 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:28, October 21, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 158 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Altogether 638 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 279 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 247,561.
Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
