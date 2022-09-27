Chinese mainland reports 173 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community testing site for COVID-19 in Yunyan District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 173 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 58 were in Sichuan and 44 were in Guizhou, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Altogether 636 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 241 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 241,737 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
