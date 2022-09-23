Chinese mainland reports 121 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
A medical worker works in an air-inflated testing lab in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 121 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Sichuan and Guizhou provinces reporting 43 cases each, according to the National Health Commission's report on Friday.
A total of 627 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 300 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 240,700.
Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
