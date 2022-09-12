Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 164 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:02, September 12, 2022
Medical workers work in an air-inflated testing lab in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 164 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 81 in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report on Monday.
A total of 785 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 545 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 236,201.
Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
