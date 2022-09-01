Chinese mainland reports 307 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man for nucleic acid test in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 307 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 132 were in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
Altogether 1,596 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Wednesday, including 621 in Tibet and 212 in Qinghai, said the commission in its report.
A total of 405 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 231,925 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.
Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 349 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 349 new local confirmed COVID cases
- Tibet's Lhasa cuts off community transmission of COVID-19
- China to improve customs clearance with updated health card
- Chinese mainland reports 262 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 345 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- People take nucleic acid test in Chongqing
- Chinese mainland reports 380 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 566 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- China's service sector sustains recovery amid COVID-19 resurgence
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.