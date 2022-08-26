Chinese mainland reports 262 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Liangjiang New District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 262 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 111 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Altogether 1,239 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Thursday, including 444 in Tibet and 285 in Hainan, said the commission in its report.
A total of 428 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 228,474 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.
Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.
