Monday, August 15, 2022

Parts of Lhasa extend COVID-19 disinfection

(Ecns.cn) 16:55, August 15, 2022

A medic works at a nucleic acid testing site in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Lhasa will extend disinfection work in its main urban areas for another three days to 3 a.m. of August 18.


Photos

