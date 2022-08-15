Home>>
Parts of Lhasa extend COVID-19 disinfection
(Ecns.cn) 16:55, August 15, 2022
A medic works at a nucleic acid testing site in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Lhasa will extend disinfection work in its main urban areas for another three days to 3 a.m. of August 18.
