Inflatable labs put to use to help fight COVID-19 resurgence in Haikou
(Xinhua) 09:25, August 10, 2022
Medical workers from east China's Jiangsu Province prepare for work at an inflatable COVID-19 test lab in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 9, 2022.
All the inflatable labs set at Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center have been put to use on Tuesday to help fight a recent COVID-19 resurgence in the province.
The labs, some of which built with aid from east China's Shanghai and Jiangsu Province, can test about 230,000 tubes of nucleic acid samples on a daily basis. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
