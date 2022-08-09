China's Sanya strives to ensure daily life supplies for local residents, stranded tourists
Staff members load daily life supplies to a vehicle before delivery to local hotels where stranded tourists stay, in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 8, 2022. Task forces have been established to work around the clock to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Staff members load vegetables to a vehicle at an agricultural wholesale market in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 8, 2022. Task forces have been established to work around the clock to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Staff members dispatch daily life supplies to stranded tourists at a hotel in Yalong Bay, Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 8, 2022. Task forces have been established to work around the clock to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Staff members pack daily life supplies at a warehouse before delivery to local hotels where stranded tourists stay, in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 8, 2022. Task forces have been established to work around the clock to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Staff members move daily life supplies at a hotel in Yalong Bay, Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 8, 2022. Task forces have been established to work around the clock to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Staff members deliver daily life supplies to guest rooms at a hotel in Yalong Bay, Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 8, 2022. Task forces have been established to work around the clock to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Staff members unload vegetables in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 8, 2022. Task forces have been established to work around the clock to ensure daily life supplies for local residents and stranded tourists in an effort to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Photos
