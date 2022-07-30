Night economy revs up local consumption in Haikou, S China’s Hainan
While most people will usually call it a day at the strike of 10 o’clock in the evening, this is about the time when the party just gets going in the city of Haikou in south China’s Hainan Province. As the night economy revs up, people will gather together to unwind and do away with all their fatigue accumulated after a long day, engaging in a night of revelry and relaxation.
The night economy has become a hot topic in China at present, as it is at once both a measure of a city’s economic vitality and also the depth of its “soft power” towards the outside world. Along its sandy coastlines and bustling palm-tree-lined boulevards, every variety of consumption and cultural activities made available through Haikou’s night economy creates a nighttime cityscape cascading with brilliant lights and overflowing with vibrant colors.
Photos
