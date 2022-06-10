Home>>
Hainan creates artificial reefs to restore marine environment
(CGTN) 15:38, June 10, 2022
Conservation groups in south China's Hainan Province marked the 14th World Oceans Day on Wednesday by creating artificial reefs in the warm, tropical seas around the Fenjiezhou Island. Divers attached antler shaped corals to the top of sunken metal frames that will form the structure of the new reef, with clumpy corals attached to the lower parts of the frames. Hainan has been making efforts to restore biodiversity in its oceans by preserving the region's unique coral ecosystems.
