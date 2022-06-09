Corals planted to protect underwater ecology in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:36, June 09, 2022

Photo taken on May 27, 2022 shows corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. June 8 marks World Oceans Day. To protect the local underwater ecology, Fenjiezhou scenic area authorities, together with oceanic and fishery researchers, have been growing and transplanting corals since 2004. After years of protection and restoration, the coral coverage rate of Fenjiezhou Island waters has increased. The improvement of underwater ecosystem has attracted more marine creatures. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Researcher and staff transplant corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, June 7, 2022. June 8 marks World Oceans Day. To protect the local underwater ecology, Fenjiezhou scenic area authorities, together with oceanic and fishery researchers, have been growing and transplanting corals since 2004. After years of protection and restoration, the coral coverage rate of Fenjiezhou Island waters has increased. The improvement of underwater ecosystem has attracted more marine creatures. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Researcher and staff transplant corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, June 8, 2022. June 8 marks World Oceans Day. To protect the local underwater ecology, Fenjiezhou scenic area authorities, together with oceanic and fishery researchers, have been growing and transplanting corals since 2004. After years of protection and restoration, the coral coverage rate of Fenjiezhou Island waters has increased. The improvement of underwater ecosystem has attracted more marine creatures. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Researchers transplant corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China, June 7, 2022. June 8 marks World Oceans Day. To protect the local underwater ecology, Fenjiezhou scenic area authorities, together with oceanic and fishery researchers, have been growing and transplanting corals since 2004. After years of protection and restoration, the coral coverage rate of Fenjiezhou Island waters has increased. The improvement of underwater ecosystem has attracted more marine creatures. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Photo taken on June 8, 2022 shows planted corals in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. June 8 marks World Oceans Day. To protect the local underwater ecology, Fenjiezhou scenic area authorities, together with oceanic and fishery researchers, have been growing and transplanting corals since 2004. After years of protection and restoration, the coral coverage rate of Fenjiezhou Island waters has increased. The improvement of underwater ecosystem has attracted more marine creatures. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Photo taken on June 7, 2022 shows corals to be planted in the waters of Fenjiezhou Island of Hainan Province, south China. June 8 marks World Oceans Day. To protect the local underwater ecology, Fenjiezhou scenic area authorities, together with oceanic and fishery researchers, have been growing and transplanting corals since 2004. After years of protection and restoration, the coral coverage rate of Fenjiezhou Island waters has increased. The improvement of underwater ecosystem has attracted more marine creatures. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

