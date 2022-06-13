Li ethnic brocade craftsmanship passed down in Hainan

Huang Yangwei, a native of Wuzhishan county, Hainan Province, was immersed in Li culture, especially Li ethnic brocade, as a kid.

At his high school, local authorities organized an event to introduce intangible cultural heritage to students in 2016.

Since then, he fell in love with the Li brocade and became the only boy in his home village who can weave the traditional fabrics.

"I was fascinated instantly," the 25-year-old recalled.

In 2019, he was admitted to a college in the provincial capital Haikou to study business administration. But his passion for Li brocade soared.

Huang is now busy weaving a traditional dress for a customer from Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang Province on the other end of the country. It is his first commercial order. He has spent over half a year on it.

Huang cherishes every piece of Li brocade he weaves by hand. "My brocades are just like my own kids," he said.

