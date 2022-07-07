Construction of China's first commercial spacecraft launch site starts in Hainan

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows the construction site of Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province. Construction of China's first commercial spacecraft launch site started Wednesday in Wenchang City, south China's island province of Hainan.

As a major project of the Hainan free trade port construction, the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site is committed to becoming world-class, market-oriented, and further improving the launching capability of China's commercial carrier rockets. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Construction of China's first commercial spacecraft launch site started Wednesday in Wenchang City, south China's island province of Hainan.

As a major project of the Hainan free trade port construction, the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site is committed to becoming world-class, market-oriented, and further improving the launching capability of China's commercial carrier rockets.

Hainan will make full use of the synergistic advantage of the launch site and policies of the free trade port, striving to build Wenchang into a top-ranking international space city, said Feng Fei, governor of Hainan.

