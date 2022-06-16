China International Consumer Products Expo 2022 to open in Hainan in July

Xinhua) 10:11, June 16, 2022

HAIKOU, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The second China International Consumer Products Expo will be held in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, from July 26 to 30, according to Hainan International Business Council on Wednesday.

The expo serves as an important platform to promote high-level opening up, smooth domestic and international dual circulation, promote consumption upgrading, and boost the construction of the Hainan free trade port, said Han Shengjian, head of the council.

The exhibition area of this year's consumer products expo covers 100,000 square meters, including 80,000 square meters of international exhibition area, which will be used by more than 700 exhibitors and 1,300 brands from 58 countries and regions.

France will be the guest of honor country for this year's expo.

The first China International Consumer Products Expo was held in Haikou in May 2021.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)