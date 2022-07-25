Specialty industries bring wealth to township in south China’s Hainan

People's Daily Online, July 25, 2022

Abundant with tropical crops such as dragon fruits and passion fruits, Benhao township in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China’s Hainan Province has developed thriving specialty industries in recent years, helping locals to become better off.

Photo shows a dragon fruit planting base in Benhao township, Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

“Our dragon fruit planting base yielded 20,000 kilograms of fruits, and the price per kilogram increased by 1.4 yuan (about $0.2), which further increased villagers’ incomes,” said Tang Huiwu, deputy Party chief of Junpu village in the township.

“In the past, we made a living by planting rice and vegetables and finding odd jobs here and there. Now, we can secure a stable salary near home and enjoy dividends from the dragon fruit planting business. Planting dragon fruits helps us enjoy a better standard of life,” said Chen Aiping, a villager who was lifted out of poverty.

The specialty industries in the township are entering the fast track stage of development, as the township promotes a business model that integrates village collectives, companies, planting bases, and professional managers, explained Chen Xiaoyong, deputy head of Benhao township.

With about 30 years of experience in sales management, Yu Quanxiang is responsible for production and sales strategies at a dragon fruit planting base in a village in Benhao township.

Yu made innovations in planting techniques, such as producing eco-friendly nutrient solutions for dragon fruits, which proved to be efficient.

In terms of management, Yu implemented a responsibility system, letting each leader of the planting base’s production teams lead three workers to manage a designated area. As long as the dragon fruit yield per mu (about 0.07 hectares) of land reaches 2,500 kilograms, Yu will award them 500 yuan per mu of land. Yu also allowed each team to employ temporary workers once every two months to help full-time workers in their management of dragon fruits.

Since February this year, the planting base has sold 50,000 kilograms of dragon fruits and reported a revenue of 480,000 yuan. This year, the planting base’s annual profits are expected to reach 1 million yuan. Yu aims to increase the annual profits to 2.5 million yuan next year.

In addition, Yu sold dragon fruits through a bidding process, which ensured that the price per kilogram increased by 1.4 yuan.

“In the past, the price was determined by merchants. If they didn’t come to make bulk purchases, we would be worried about our sales. Now, we no longer have to worry about the sales of our fruits thanks to Yu,” said Tang.

