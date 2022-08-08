Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 324 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:57, August 08, 2022
Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2022 shows inflatable COVID-19 testing labs in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. Prevention and control measures have been taken in Sanya to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 324 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 259 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Monday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Residents receive nucleic acid test in S China's Hainan
- China's Anhui reports 61 confirmed, 231 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 75 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 40 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Chinese mainland reports 12 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 43 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- China removes COVID infection risk marks in constant exploration for ‘better balance of epidemic prevention, devt’
- Shanghai catering business ready to welcome dine-in customers
- Chinese mainland reports 1 new local confirmed COVID-19 case
- 77 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.