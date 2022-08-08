Chinese mainland reports 324 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:57, August 08, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2022 shows inflatable COVID-19 testing labs in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. Prevention and control measures have been taken in Sanya to fight against the new resurgence of COVID-19 in the city. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 324 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 259 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Monday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)