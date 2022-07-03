Chinese mainland reports 75 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
An unmanned disinfection device works in Hefei South Railway Station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 75 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 61 of which were in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
Six cases were reported in Shandong, three in Jiangsu, another three in Shaanxi and two in Shanghai, the commission said.
A total of 310 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Saturday in six provincial-level regions, including 231 in Anhui, 56 in Jiangsu and 10 in Shandong.
Altogether 40 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 220,115 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.
Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.
