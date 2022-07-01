Chinese mainland reports 12 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:22, July 01, 2022

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 12 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, nine of which were in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Two cases were reported in Shandong Province and one in Jiangsu Province, the commission said.

A total of 151 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Thursday in 10 provincial-level regions, including 98 in Anhui, 25 in Jiangsu and 11 in Shandong.

Altogether 43 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 220,023 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)