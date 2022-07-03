40 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:16, July 03, 2022

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A total of 40 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,115 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)