Home>>
40 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:16, July 03, 2022
BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A total of 40 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,115 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 12 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 43 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- China removes COVID infection risk marks in constant exploration for ‘better balance of epidemic prevention, devt’
- Shanghai catering business ready to welcome dine-in customers
- Chinese mainland reports 1 new local confirmed COVID-19 case
- 77 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Company in Harbin maintains stable production under strict COVID-19 measures
- ‘No slack’ stressed as Beijing, Shanghai emerge from Omicron shade
- Commentary: China capable of coordinating COVID control with economic, social development
- Cities recovering as dynamic zero-COVID approach mitigates virus impact
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.