3 makeshift hospitals built in Tibet to accommodate COVID-19 patients
(Xinhua) 08:33, August 10, 2022
Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows a makeshift hospital built at a sports center in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Tibet Autonomous Region has built three makeshift hospitals in the cities of Lhasa, Xigaze and Qamdo to accommodate asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 and those with mild symptoms. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows a makeshift hospital built at a sports center in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Tibet Autonomous Region has built three makeshift hospitals in the cities of Lhasa, Xigaze and Qamdo to accommodate asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 and those with mild symptoms. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
