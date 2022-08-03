Tibet achieves robust economic growth, stability
LHASA, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has achieved robust economic growth and stability over the past decade, according to a press briefing in the regional capital Lhasa on Tuesday.
Tibet's gross domestic product surged from 71 billion yuan (about 10.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2012 to 208 billion yuan in 2021, with an annual average growth of 9.5 percent, said Wang Junzheng, Party chief of the region.
Wang noted a rapid development in seven industries in the region, including clean energy, the high-tech and digital industry, and culture and tourism.
About 628,000 households registered as living under the poverty line in the region were lifted out of poverty during the period, while the per capita disposable income of local farmers and herders has nearly doubled over the past decade.
Wang also hailed the region's achievements in promoting ethnic unity, protecting its excellent ecological environment and improving conditions in its border villages.
Photos
Related Stories
- Special performance of opera 'Princess Wencheng' staged in Tibet
- China's Tibet reaps fruitful results in glacier protection
- Remote village in Xizang takes on new look after electricity supply stabilized
- Scenery of N China's Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture
- Promo video for Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival
- Residents in China's highest county relocated for better life
- China relocates residents in world's highest county for better life
- Tibet's 13th Regional Games starts with equestrian events in Lhasa
- Tibetan names inscribe changes, development in Tibet
- 9 young living Buddhas complete primary schooling in Tibet
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.