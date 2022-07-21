Promo video for Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival
Every beauty of southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region truly deserves praise. To showcase the new look of a modern socialist Xizang (Tibet) that is united, prosperous, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful to all the Internet users across the world, the autonomous region is holding its Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival.
The event, under the theme of “Tashi Delek,” which is a greeting for good luck and best wishes in the Zang language, began to collect original works on July 1. The event will provide six awards in each of four sections. The total combined prize money for the event will add up to around 500,000 yuan (about $74,610), with the highest cash prize for a single contestant reaching 33,000 yuan.
Photos
Related Stories
- Residents in China's highest county relocated for better life
- China relocates residents in world's highest county for better life
- Tibet's 13th Regional Games starts with equestrian events in Lhasa
- Tibetan names inscribe changes, development in Tibet
- 9 young living Buddhas complete primary schooling in Tibet
- Former vice chairman of China's Tibet regional government expelled from CPC, office
- Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival opens for submissions
- Interview: Impressed by Tibet's transformation, French writer urges fresh look at China
- China’s Tibet builds over 620 prosperous border villages
- Scenery of Yamdrok Lake in Shannan City, SW China's Tibet
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.