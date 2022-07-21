Promo video for Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival

People's Daily Online) 15:14, July 21, 2022

Every beauty of southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region truly deserves praise. To showcase the new look of a modern socialist Xizang (Tibet) that is united, prosperous, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful to all the Internet users across the world, the autonomous region is holding its Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival.

The event, under the theme of “Tashi Delek,” which is a greeting for good luck and best wishes in the Zang language, began to collect original works on July 1. The event will provide six awards in each of four sections. The total combined prize money for the event will add up to around 500,000 yuan (about $74,610), with the highest cash prize for a single contestant reaching 33,000 yuan.

